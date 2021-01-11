Customs seizes smuggled items worth N143.6m in Edo

By Mustapha Sumaila

Abuja, Jan 11, 2021 The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Strike Force Zone ‘C’ has seized smuggled items worth N143.6 million in the zone, Mr Abubakar Dalhatu, NCS Deputy National Public Relations Officer has said.

Dalhatu in a statement in Abuja on Monday disclosed that the interceptions were made at various locations between October and December, 2020 within Edo and environs based on credible intelligence.

He quoted the Team Leader, a Deputy Comptroller, Mr Yusuf Musa, as disclosing the seizures made by his team to include 66 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 1056 kg and 54 cartons of medicaments.

According to Musa, others are six bales of second hand clothing, 18,640 pieces of wrist watch, 40 bales of wrappers and eight sacks of children’s wears.

Others, he said, included 14 cartons of female slippers and 30 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each.

He said that the Duty Paid Value of all the seized items was N143.6 million.

The team leader stated that the stride was made possible due to the resilience, commitment and dedication of his Officers and Men, who at the risk of their personal safety, put in their best to ensure that the job was done.

Musa reiterated determination of his team to maintain the offensive against smugglers no matter the level of threats.

He expressed appreciation for the support of the Comptroller-General of Customs and his management team by ensuring effective supervision and provision of necessary logistics for their operations.

He, however, solicited the support of members of the public to give useful information about smugglers so that the service could get rid of them in order to have a viable economy.

Naija247news reports that Zone C comprises of commands in Rivers, Imo, Edo, Delta, Abia among others.

Like this: Like Loading...