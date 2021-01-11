Czech President to be vaccinated soon

Warsaw,Jan. 10, 2021 Czech President Milos Zeman is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in about a week, the Czech head of state said in an interview on Sunday.

The president, who suffers from diabetes and neuropathy, said he initially planned to receive the jab in early February, and not cut ahead in the vaccine line.

However, his advisors convinced him to get vaccinated sooner, CTK news agency wrote, citing an interview with Zeman published by Blesk.cz.

Zeman praised the European Union for its efforts in purchasing the vaccine for member states.

As of Saturday, some 40,000 Czechs had been inoculated against the coronavirus.

Zeman, 76, also called on his compatriots to follow measures in place to stem the spread of the virus.

He said the recent increase in cases was due to people who were weary of the restrictions and failed to observe them.

