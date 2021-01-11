Delta Assembly Speaker recovers from COVID-19

By Mercy Obojeghren

Asaba, Jan. 10, 2021 The Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, says he has been certified free from COVID-19 after being down with the disease in the last few weeks.

The speaker said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Out, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Asaba.

Oborevwori, who said that he had been down coronavirus in the last few weeks, said that she was now back on his feet, hale and hearty.

“Weeks ago, I experienced overt COVID-19-related symptoms and promptly self-isolated before opting for test. The test result came out positive and medical officials began treatment.

”After some weeks and days of treatment, another round of tests was run on me. I am grateful to God to announce that the last results came out negative.

“As it is, the symptoms are gone and I am now hale and hearty. I want to specially thank God for restoring my health through the medical personnel who are doing great job,” he said.

While narrating his experience, the speaker expressed gratitude to God, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and the people of the state for their support and prayers, saying “COVID-19 is real and people should not joke with it because I am a living testimony.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise the people of Delta to diligently observe the protocols as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the guidelines by the state government.

“Avoid mass gatherings as much as possible; wash your hands regularly with soap and running water; wear face mask in public and keep social distancing,” he added.

