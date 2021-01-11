Enugu DISCO invests N1.6bn on network expansion projects

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Jan. 10, 2021 The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it will spend N1.6 billion on 30 electricity network expansion projects within the South-East.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Ezeh said that the huge investment covered network expansion projects earmarked for 2020 and 2021.

He said that the historic huge investment showed the EEDC commitment to general improvement in power supply and stability in its franchise area covering the entire South-East.

He said that some of the expansion projects had been completed and inaugurated in 2020; while some were still being constructed and would mature for commissioning later in 2021.

“The EEDC has identified about 30 network expansion projects valued at N1.6 billion for execution within its 2020 and 2021 rolling projects for electricity stability and improvement in the South-East.

“Some of which included: upgrade of Trans-Ekulu Injection Substation in Enugu which increased the capacity from a 15MVA to a 22.5MVA in September, 2020, thereby drastically improving the supply availability to customers served by the substation in Enugu and its environs.

“In 2020, the EEDC also constructed and inaugurated the Ugwuogo 33KV line, which radiates from the New Haven Transmission Station, Enugu terminates at the Nike Lake Injection Substation in Enugu.

“We also got on stream the Onuebonyi 11KV feeder, created from Ochudo 1x15MVA Injection Substation in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State as well as the FUTO 33KV line in Imo State,’’ he said.

Ezeh also said that the company procured 180 units of distribution transformers of different ratings, valued at over N600 million in 2020.

“Some of these brand new power distribution transformers have been deployed across the network as a relief to the overloaded substations and also as replacement for failed ones.

“This is to ensure further stabilised and improved power supply and minimise faults within our networks especially within neighbourhoods and given areas,’’ he said.

The EEDC spokesman said that in 2020, the company deployed Distribution Transformer Meter to all public transformers, as part of initiative aimed at ensuring accurate billing of customers and energy audit at transformer level.

He said that the EEDC also improved its quest in metering all its customers through the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) metering scheme.

“This is an arrangement where third-party meter vendors provide prepayment meters for customers as part of efforts to increase the pace of meter deployment to customers,’’ he said.

Ezeh said that the company would continue its asset registration and customer enumeration which are of immense benefit to both the EEDC and its customers.

“This exercise is aimed at facilitating comprehensive metering of all electricity customers; easy identification of all electrical assets and their state; identification of all existing customers; adequate planning for potential customers and network expansion,’’ he said.

Ezeh noted that “the EEDC appreciates her customers for their support throughout 2020, despite the various challenges that characterised the year”.

He said, “with the support of our customers, we were able to make it in 2020. We are hopeful that 2021 will be a better and enjoyable one for us all.

“In 2021, the management of the EEDC is committed to intensifying effort in not only sustaining the already covered grounds, but also ensuring more projects that will further enhance its operations and the service quality to its customers are embarked on and accomplished’’.

