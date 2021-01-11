Facebook halts political donations after Capitol riot

Facebook on Monday announced that it will pause its contributions to political action committees in the wake of the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week by insurgents incited by President Donald Trump.

“Following last week’s awful violence in D.C., we are pausing all of our PAC contributions for at least the current quarter, while we review our policies,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement.

Axios first reported Facebook plans to halt political donations.

Facebook is the latest company to take a stand like this. It joins a list that includes Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Although Facebook has contributed donations to both Republican and Democratic candidates in recent years, the company does not appear to have contributed to any members of Congress who opposed the Electoral College certification of Biden.