Hong Kong Police Force congratulates 1st Chinese People’s Police Day

Hong Kong, Jan. 10,2021 Commissioner of Police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, Chris Tang Ping-keung extended warm congratulations on the first Chinese People’s Police Day on Sunday.

Tang said over the past year, with the support of the mainland public security bureaus, the Hong Kong Police Force rose above challenges, upheld national sovereignty and the rule of law to stop violence and chaos, adding that the force will continue to work closely with its mainland counterparts.

The Hong Kong Police Force said `110’ is the mainland police number, and this year’s 110 is even more significant as the Chinese People’s Police Day was set on Jan. 10 to recognise the dedication of the people’s police to the country and the people.

The Chinese people’s police have always performed their duties faithfully and selflessly for the country, making great contributions to social security and stability, the Hong Kong Police Force said, and it was a great honor for it to be a member of the police force.

Tang said in a greeting letter that the Hong Kong Police Force had gone through many tests in the past year.

With the support of the mainland public security bureaus, the Hong Kong Police Force rose to challenges, firmly safeguarded national sovereignty, maintained the rule of law to stop violence and chaos, and restored calm to the Hong Kong society.

The Hong Kong Police Force stressed that it would continue to work closely with its mainland counterparts to maintain law and order and jointly safeguard social prosperity and stability.

