Kano Pillars FC declare player missing

By Muhammad Nur

Kano, Jan. 11, 2021 Kano Pillars FC of Kano on Monday declared one of their players, Sunday Chinedu, missing.

Idris Malikawa, the club’s Media Officer, said in a statement in Kano that the player was given a four-day casual leave by Technical Adviser Lionel Soccio, to visit his family.

“But he is yet to return two weeks after and has also not informed the club of his whereabouts.

“So, the club Chairman, Shuaibu Surajo, has given the player three days to return or face disciplinary action.

“We are doing our best to protect the interest and welfare of our players, but the club will not condone acts of indiscipline from them,” Malikawa said.

He urged all players in the club to remain focused on the task ahead.

