Lagos impounds 100 commercial motorcycles for violations

By Oladapo Udom

Lagos, Jan.10, 2021 Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) has impounded over 100 commercial motorcycles as part of efforts in ensuring sanity on the roads in the state.

The Chairman of the taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said this on Sunday in a statement signed by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Mr Taofiq Adebayo.

Jejeloye said that the discouraging high statistics of motorcycle accidents and the compelling need to enhance safety on Lagos roads led to the promulgation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law 2018.

“We impounded these 100 notorious illegal commercial motorcycles around Navy Town, Alakija, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town.

“The enforcement operation is carried out to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcycle operators,” he said.

Jejeloye also said that criminals used these motorcycles as a means of escape after perpetrating criminal activities.

He added that the influx of these illegal motorcyclists into the state without any traceable address and valid means of identification, remained a huge security and safety threat to residents.

“In accordance with the law, every motorcycle operator must wear crash helmets; be above 18 years, not ride on kerb, median, road-setbacks and avoid restricted routes.

“Furthermore, every motorcycle must not carry more than one passenger, pregnant woman or adult with baby or child below 12 years and must not install any musical gadgets.

“In addition, every motorcyclist must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have their motorcycle registered with government,” he said.

Jejeloye advised the general public, especially motorists to ensure that their valuable items were safely kept, while in traffic.

The chairman solicited the cooperation of all residents in providing useful security information about criminal activities to security agencies through the Lagos State free Emergency Toll Lines 112 or 767.

