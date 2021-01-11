Lagos Sports Commission to reintegrate sports into school curriculum, says Aiyepeku

Lagos, Jan. 11, 2021 The Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Aiyepeku, says the commission is planning to reintegrate sports into the school curriculum.

Aiyepeku speaking with newsmen on Monday in Lagos commended the State Government for being proactive to sports development.

“Our key areas of focus for 2021 are : reintegrating sports into the School Curriculum, intervention programmes through international partnerships and the introduction of statewide youth engagement sports platform through the inauguration of the Lagos Community Games.

He said, “ A proposed plan has been drafted and will be executed soon.

“The Lagos State Sports Commission has unveiled its programme of activities which it has in stock for the Year 2021,’’ he said.

The chairman said that various platforms would be created where talents could be discovered.

According to him, the state government has introduced a Summer Camp which will engage different talents across the state.

He said that the Summer Camp would nurture and teach social and motivational things to help advance the careers of discovered talents.

“Though the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a big blow to sporting programmes in Lagos State in the Year 2020 as was witnessed in other sectors, the sports commission is looking forward to hosting more activities this year.

“We have our slate of statutory competitions and events such as the Lagos Marathon, Lagos Classics, and competitions from our various associations. All these events are lined up to hold this year COVID-19 permitting,’’ Aiyepeku said.

According to him, the Lagos City Marathon will hold in February as planned, after which Team Lagos will participate in the National Sports Festival to be hosted by Edo.

“While other sporting programmes will not be relegated to the background, more focus will be geared toward school sports in Lagos State in 2021.

“This is aimed at beaming our searchlight on discovering younger generation of athletes, with a view to grooming and nurturing them to become elite stars.

“The school sports programmes will be jointly coordinated by the sports commission and the Ministry of Education,’’ the chairman said.

He said other activities in the New Year would include: the Grassroots Community Sports Development programme, the Girl-Child programme as well as the Disabled Games which is meant to cater for the physically challenged athletes.

