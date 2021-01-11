LASU Picks Prof Oke as Acting VC

Professor Damola Oke has been announced as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

Before his appointment, he was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the tertiary institution in charge of Administration. He will be expected to remain in office in an acting capacity for 45 days.

On Monday, after an emergency meeting of the Senate of LASU on the directive of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the visitor to the university, the appointment of Mr Oke was announced.

The appointment of the acting VC became necessary following the expiration of the five-year tenure of the erstwhile Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, on Monday, January 11, 2021 (today).

The governing council of LASU has already ratified the appointment of Mr Oke, who polled 61 votes to defeat the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics, Prof Wahab Elias, who raked 51 votes during an election conducted to pick the new acting VC.

Recall that last Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu, through a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, had announced the cancellation of the process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He had further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately, asking Mr Fagbohun to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors as an Acting Vice-Chancellor.

Mr Akosile had explained in the statement that the action of his boss was necessitated due to the various petitions against the selection process.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor by the governing council.

“After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process,” a part of the statement had said.

