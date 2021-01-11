Moroccan king pardons 756 prisoners

RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 13: King Mohammed VI of Morocco attends the signing of bilateral agreements at the Agdal Royal Palace on February 13, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. The Spanish Royals are on a two day visit to Morocco. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage)

Rabat, Jan. 11, 2021 (Xinhua/NAN) Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, has pardoned 756 prisoners on the occasion of the Proclamation of Independence Day, Moroccan Ministry of Justice said in a statement on Monday.

A total of 475 inmates had their prison terms reduced, said the statement, adding that 108 other prisoners were granted freedom.

The others benefited from the pardon over their prison terms and fines or had their fines annulled.

The Proclamation of Independence Day is celebrated on Jan. 11, every year to commemorate Morocco’s first proclamation of independence on Jan. 11, 1944

