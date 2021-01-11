NDLEA arrests 200 suspects, seizes 2,083kg of narcotics in 2020 in Adamawa

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Jan. 11, 2021 The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested no fewer than 200 suspects and seized illicit drugs weighing 2,083.36 kg in 2020 in Adamawa, Mr Idris Bello, the agency’s commander in the state said.

Briefing journalists on the activities of the agency in the state on Monday in Yola, Bello, said that the command had also arrested 42 suspects in possession of substances suspected to be illicit drugs barely 10 days into year 2021.

He said that the suspects all males were arrested at different parts of the state including Bola joint, Wauro Jabbe, Gurin, Pasham and Yola market all in Girei, Fufore, Demsa and Yola North local government areas respectively.

” From January to December, 2020, a total of 200 suspects including 193 males and seven females were arrested.

” While illicit drugs weighing 2,083.36kg was seized and 57 persons convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

” The age range of the convicts were between 18 and 50 years and 58 cases are still on pending in the courts,” the NDLEA commander said.

Commenting on the agency’s Drug Demand Reduction Programme, Bello said that no fewer than 30 persons were admitted in the year under review and 17 were successfully rehabilitated and discharged.

He said that the age range of those that were rehabilitated was between 16 and 49 years, while three relapsed cases were recorded.

” I appreciate the working synergy with other sister security agencies in the state ” said.