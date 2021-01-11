No alternative to total independence of Judiciary – Out-going Kogi CJ

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, Jan 11, 2021 The Out-going Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Henry Olusiyi, says there is no alternative to total independence of the Judiciary if it must discharge its functions creditably.

Olusiyi said this while presenting his speech at the valedictory court session held in his honour as the Chief Judge of the state at the High Court complex on Monday in Lokoja.

The Chief Judge held that the Judiciary had the duty of ensuring that every citizen of the country lived a life of dignity and not deprived of “right to life” guaranteed to him under the constitution.

“In a country which professes to follow the Rule of Law and the principle of Separation of Powers, there is no alternative to a total Independent judiciary.

“All the three arms of government: The Legislature, Executive and Judiciary are expected to and must work together to achieve the goals set out in the constitution. There must be harmony between the three arms.

“The doctrine of Separation of Powers as enshrined in our Constitution is to ensure checks and balances among the three arms of government.

“This is to avoid the abuse of power and the risk of one arm wielding absolute power to the detriment of the other arms.

“The rule of law is the fabric that holds society together. Any breach of the rule of law is a potential danger for the sustenance of law and order in the society.

“Court orders should be respected and complied with as a matter of course,” he said.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mohammed, (SAN), said the tenure of the Chief Judge, though short, was eventful as he was leaving with his footsteps in the sand.

Mohammed said during the brief period of six months the Executive Arm of Government in the state enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Judiciary under Justice Olusiyi.

Usman O. Sule, (SAN), said posterity would be kind to Olusiyi as a forthright, fearless and independent minded Judge.

Sule said Olusiyi was one man who delivered his judgements without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

He said the jurist had always ensured that parties who appeared before him went home happy with sound result of fair hearing, fair trial and sound judgement.

Mr Sam Owoyomi, chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lokoja branch, who spoke on behalf of other branches in the state, described Olusiyi as a child of destiny who had fulfilled his calling.

He said the out-going Chief Judge was honest, bold, courageous, incorruptible, impartial judge of great character, erudition and urged the authorities to ensure full autonomy was granted to the Judiciary.

Pioneer Chief Judge of the state, Justice Umaru Eri (rtd), the Grand Khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdulkareem Aruwa and Justice Sunday Otu, delivered goodwill messages at the occasion.

Naija247news reports that Justice Olusiyi who retired today, after the attainment of the mandatory 65 years of age, started his judicial career in 1980.

