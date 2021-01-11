North Korea’s Kim Jong Un elected as general secretary of ruling party

BEIJING (Kyodo) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea at the party’s first congress in nearly five years, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

Kim became the country’s supreme leader in December 2011 following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, and received the newly created title of party chairman in May 2016. He reinstated the general secretary post held by the former leader and took it over.

Meanwhile, Kim’s younger sister and close aide, Kim Yo Jong, was excluded from the list of alternate members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling party.

KCNA said the latest congress, which started Tuesday, will continue in session, although it did not elaborate on when the gathering will conclude.

The previous party congress, the first in 36 years, was held for four days from May 6, 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...