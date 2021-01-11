Ohaneze Ndigbo: Moghalu tasks Obiozor on partnerships

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Jan. 11, 2021  A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, on Monday urged the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor,  to foster effective partnerships with other ethnic nationalities.

Moghalu, the Convener of  To Build A Nation (TBAN), made the call in a congratulatory message to Obiozor.

A copy of the message was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Moghalu said that  such partnerships would help to  build a nation anchored on equity, equality and justice.

“I congratulate Prof. Obiozor on his election as President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“Obiozor is eminently prepared for this challenging leadership role by virtue of his distinguished track record as a scholar and public servant of our country.

“As Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus at different times, as a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs and as a professor of international relations, Obiozor possesses the requisite leadership experience.

“He also possesses the  global exposures and intellectual pedigree for the socio-cultural leadership of Ndigbo at this critical period.

” I am confident that  his leadership of Ohaneze will foster emphasis on strategic thinking, actions and positive value systems to govern the Igbo society,” Moghalu said.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.