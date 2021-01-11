Ohaneze Ndigbo: Moghalu tasks Obiozor on partnerships

Moghalu, the Convener of To Build A Nation (TBAN), made the call in a congratulatory message to Obiozor.
By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu
Awka, Jan. 11, 2021 A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, on Monday urged the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, to foster effective partnerships with other ethnic nationalities.
Moghalu, the Convener of To Build A Nation (TBAN), made the call in a congratulatory message to Obiozor.
A copy of the message was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.
Moghalu said that such partnerships would help to build a nation anchored on equity, equality and justice.
“I congratulate Prof. Obiozor on his election as President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.
“Obiozor is eminently prepared for this challenging leadership role by virtue of his distinguished track record as a scholar and public servant of our country.
“As Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus at different times, as a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs and as a professor of international relations, Obiozor possesses the requisite leadership experience.
“He also possesses the global exposures and intellectual pedigree for the socio-cultural leadership of Ndigbo at this critical period.
” I am confident that his leadership of Ohaneze will foster emphasis on strategic thinking, actions and positive value systems to govern the Igbo society,” Moghalu said.
