OMLs: Host community youths in Bayelsa desire jobs ahead start up

By Nathan Nwakamma

Yenagoa, Jan. 11, 2021 Youths from Koluama communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa on Monday applauded the successful development of hitherto dormant Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 83 and 85 to production start up level by indigenous oil firm.

The youths expressed hope that the anticipated upsurge in project activities would create jobs for them as they have a pool of skilled youths in specialised oil and gas vocations.

A Nigerian firm, First Exploration and Production (First E&P) has struck oil from an oilfield it acquired following the divestment of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) from the asset located off Bayelsa coastline.

Chevron had in 2015, divested from OMLs 83 and 85 while the asset was acquired by First E&P, who now operate the oilfields in a Joint Venture agreement with the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation.

Mr Leghemo Ebrasin, a youth leader in Koluama coastal settlement told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the feat by First E&P indicated that the Nigerian Content policy was yielding results

According to Ebrasin, First E&P achievement on the erstwhile dormant oil block held by Chevron, justified the confidence reposed by the government on the country’s oil firms.

He said that the youths from neighbouring communities were poised to support the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the oil firm and its host communities in 2018.

He said that the youths have formed a cooperative society to drive empowerment schemes and develop a database of unemployed youths to enable matching of skills and job opportunities.

On the proposed 23km undersea pipeline, the youth leader urged the oil firm and its contractors to consider palliatives for local fishermen who would be displaced while the project went on.

“We welcome the ongoing efforts to get a pipeline licence from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; although we are going to be affected by the project, we expect them to offer alternative income opportunities to us.

“Members of the fishing vocation will definitely be affected when laying of the undersea pipeline starts so they should be assisted while our youths who are trained in underwater pipeline welding should be engaged to work.

“The successful development of these two oil blocks will unlock the economic potentials in Bayelsa coastline settlements and hopefully attract development of social amenities as well.

“Our Rural Development Foundation is well positioned to harness the opportunities that will be coming to us under the operational areas employment quota and funds for community development projects,” Ebrasin said.

Like this: Like Loading...