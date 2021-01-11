PDP chieftain tasks Gov. Sanwo-Olu on fixing bad neighbourhood roads network in 2021

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, Jan. 11, 2021 Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, to prioritise re-construction of inner roads this year.

Pearse, a University of Lagos don, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while assessing Sanwo-Olu’s administration in 2020 on Monday in Lagos.

“Most roads are not only bad, but there is also a huge deficit in neighbourhood road infrastructure across various council areas of the state.

“Sanwo-Olu should realise that he is the governor elected by the people.

“He should take up courage and do the right thing at every point as he will be remembered by whatever he has done.

“He should be courageous and act on behalf of the people of Lagos and not on behalf of a political party.

“The governor should be realistic and achieve something for the people,’’ Pearse, who the 2019 governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) said.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu has not done enough to fix road infrastructure, neighbourhood roads and even in sanitation.

He advised the governor to rather roll up his sleeves, bend down to work and get something done.

“He has to clean Lagos and fix roads and be ready, to tell the truth always, even to his party on behalf of the people of Lagos.’’

Pearse also advised the governor to expedite efforts on his promise to build the fourth Mainland Bridge and complete the light rail project to ease traffic congestion in the state among other electoral promises.

On recent cancellation of the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU), the PDP chieftain urged Sanwo-Olu to ensure transparency and merit in the fresh selection.

He said that no one should be imposed on the state through the cancelled selection process.

“There were insinuations that the government wants to impose a professor, who came fourth in the interview in the selection process,’’ he added.

Pearse noted that such would not augur well for the university and could rob the institution of peace and turn it into a battleground.

NAN reports that the governor had on Thursday cancelled the process for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of LASU, ordering a fresh process within 45 days

