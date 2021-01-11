The Following GTBank Branches Will Be Open Monday, January 11 – Friday, January 15, 2021

Please, see below a list of our branches where we will be open to serve you from Monday 11th to Friday 15th of January, 2021 from 8am to 5pm.

When visiting any of our branches, kindly protect yourself by wearing a face mask at all times. It is also very important that you keep a safe distance when in a queue inside or outside the branch.

Before visiting any of our branches, please remember that you can do most of your banking from the safety of your home using any of our mobile banking apps or by simply dialling *737# on your phone.

We are here to help; if you have enquiries or need assistance with using our products and services, please visit our Help Centre.

Like this: Like Loading...