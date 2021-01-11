UNILORIN resumes virtual classes – management

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Jan. 11, 2020 The University of Ilorin says it has started online lectures as scheduled.

Mr Kunle Akogun, the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, said in a statement on Monday that there was misinformation by the social media that the arrangement had been put off.

“Students are, therefore, enjoined to disregard the misinformation as it is fake and misleading.

“Management wishes to assure all our students that we are fully committed to covering all lost grounds as a result of the long break occasioned by COVID-19.

“Also, all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure hitch-free online classes pending the time when it will be safe to conduct normal physical lectures,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...