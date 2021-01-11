Zamfara Speaker tasks lawmakers, staff on COVID-19 guidelines

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Jan. 11, 2021 The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, on Monday urged lawmakers and staff of the house to abide by safety rules and protocols of COVID-19 pandemic as the assembly resumed from a one month recess.

Magarya made the call in a statement issued in Gusau by the Director-General, Press Affairs and Public Relations of the house, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

“On the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Magarya said that members, management and staff of the house must strictly abide by all safety protocols and guidelines of COVID-19 pandemic on resumption to duty.

“We are going to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, therefore all members and staff must comply with the measures such as face masks, using hand sanitisers and social distancing.

“Recall that the house went on recess on the Dec. 11, 2020 while the plenaries resumed today, Monday Jan. 11, 2021 after expiration of one month recess as enshrined in the section 104 of the 1999 constitution as amended,” the statement said.

The speaker,according to the statement, urged his colleagues to be more proactive, diligent and to pursue purposeful representation.

He assured that the sixth assembly would focus more on the task of lawmaking, with robust and credible legislation that would change the fortunes of the electorate that voted them to office.