2020-21 CAF Confed. Cup: All qualifiers for play-off round emerge

Cairo, Egypt – All the 16 teams for the play-off round in the 2020-21 CAF Confederation Cup have emerged following the conclusion of matches in the tw0-leg, first-round matches.

Here are all the results of the second-leg, first-round matches decided on 5 and 6 of January, 2021.

First-named teams hosted the second leg with first-leg results in brackets and qualifiers named.

RS Berkane, Morocco 2-0 Tevragh-Zeina, Mauritania (0-0) – Berkane through on 2-0 aggregate. JS Kabylie, Algeria 2-0 USGN, Niger (2-1) – qualify on 4-1 aggregate ESAE, Benin 1-1 TAS Casablanca, Morocco (0-4) – TAS Casablanca through on 5-1 aggregate. FC San Pédro, Cote d’Ivoire 1-2 ASC Diaraf, Senegal (1-0) – ASC Diaraf qualify on away goals rule. Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia 2-1 Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Egypt (0-0) – Étoile du Sahel through on 2-1 aggregate. Pyramids, Egypt 3-2 Al Ittihad, Libya (1-0) – Pyramids through on 4-2 aggregate. Al Ahli Tripoli, Libya 0-0 US Monastir, Tunisia (0-2) – US Monastir throughon 2-0 aggregate. El Hilal El Obeid, Sudan 3-3 Namungo, Tanzania (0-2) – Namungo,qualify on 5-3 aggregate. UD Songo, Mozambique 1-1 NAPSA Stars, Zambia (0-0) – NAPSA Stars through on away goals rule.

10 DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo 2-1 Bravos do Maquis, Angola (1-0) – DC Motema Pembe qualify on 3-1 aggregate.

11 Salitas, Burkina Faso 2-0 Al Amal Atbara, Sudan (1-0) – Salitas through on 3-0 aggregate.

12 Coton Sport, Cameroon 1-0 Green Eagles, Zambia (2-0) – Coton Sport through on 3-0 aggregate.

13 Rivers United, Nigeria vs Bloemfontein Celtic, South Africa (2-0) (seond-leg not yet played)

14 KCCA, Uganda vs AS Kigali, Rwanda — The first round first leg match between AS Kigali and KCCA could not be played after 2 of the 15 players from KCCA tested positive for COVID-19. Thus, KCCA were not able to name the required 15 players for holding the match, and subsequently, AS Kigali were awarded a technical 2–0 victory for the first leg by CAF in accordance with the regulations related to COVID-19.

15 ES Sétif of Algeria vs Renaissance of Chad – Renaissance failed to appear for the first leg in N’Djamena following disputes between the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the country and the Chadian Football Federation, which prevented the club from playing the match in their home country. A decision will be made by CAF regarding this incident.

16 Orlando Pirates won on a walkover after Sagrada Esperança withdrew from the second leg in South Africa citing health concerns caused due to the new COVID-19 variant.

The 16 winners of the two-leg first round advance to the play-off round, where they will be joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

