Acting U.S. homeland security chief stepping down – Reports

Washington, Jan. 12, 2021 Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is resigning, according to multiple U.S. media reports.

Wolf said in a letter to department employees on Monday that he was stepping down due to “recent events” and had originally intended to serve until the end of Donald Trump’s administration, Fox News and CNN reported.

An official confirmation was not immediately available.

His resignation comes with just over a week left of Donald Trump’s term in office before president-elect Joe Biden is due to be inaugurated.

Since the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao have also resigned their posts.

Like this: Like Loading...