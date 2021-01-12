Africa’s Top 15 Best Companies to Work in 2021 Revealed

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #africa –Boehringer Ingelheim, Teleperformance, Comdata Group, Dell, Lundbeck are among the top best places to work for in Africa according to the prestigious “Best Places To Work” certification program.

The program recently compiled its annual list of the top 15 Best Companies To Work for in Africa ranking based on the assessment of over 500 organizations operating across the continent. Findings from this year program show how well businesses across Africa have adapted to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On average 81% of the employees of top 15 companies affirmed that their companies are among the “Best Places to Work for” in 2020. Employees consistently ranked leadership, inclusive culture, commitment to professional development, agility and sense of community as key reasons they feel proud to work for these companies. The ranking was determined based on feedback from employees gathered through anonymous surveys and an HR assessment evaluating the people management practices against outstanding workplace standards.

The top 15 list includes:

Boehringer Ingelheim Teleperformance Comdata Group Dell Lundbeck BSH AstraZeneca Hilti Roche MSD Animal Health Safran Group Novartis Somezzo Johnson & Johnson Schindler

“In light of the economic and employment challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, these organizations succeeded in maintaining a positive workplace culture and providing the employees with the tools to adapt” said Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Africa.

