Analysis of the Film, Gaming and Animation Industry and Renting of Film Equipment in South Africa – ResearchAndMarkets.com

High speed internet and increased accessibility have been game changers for the film, animation and gaming industry. Online streaming services such as Netflix and Showmax have changed the way people consume TV and film. Streaming has also changed the way copyright and licensing agreements are structured. Coronavirus has had a massive impact on the film industry as cinemas closed, filming stopped initially and online streaming and gaming burgeoned. Local television production was declared an essential service and continued with restrictions.

The biggest obstacle to a flourishing industry in South Africa is the stranglehold that the broadcasters have on the sector in terms of ownership of content. This is changing as the monopoly that the SABC, M-Net and eTV have is being challenged because of the streaming opportunities presented by Netflix in particular. Local film companies are now able to secure deals with global reach.

Content creation is capital intensive and requires high level technology and high level skill sets, and professional film schools are costly. The film industry relies heavily on the broadcasters to secure money for production. Filmmaking is resource intensive and securing funds to produce films is highly competitive, as is funding for marketing and distribution. But technology is increasing accessibility and making production more cost-effective, and it is relatively easy to set up a small-scale film company.

This report covers various components of the film industry, including film, animation, gaming and the renting of film equipment. The film industry includes film, documentary and television content production, commercials, animation and gaming. The report includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, box office and market share statistics, and developments. There are profiles of 60 companies including film distributors such as Filmfinity, animation companies such as Triggerfish, major studios such as Cape Town Film Studios and equipment companies including Panavision and Rental and Workflows.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. Size of the Industry

4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Input Costs

5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Labour

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. CoronavirUS

6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT Analysis

8. Outlook

9. Industry Associations

10. References

Companies Mentioned

Panavision (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Liquid Studio Video Take-Off CC

Sasani Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gearhouse South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Panalux (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Visual Impact Broadcast Solutions (Pty) Ltd

A Unit Dedicated Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Cam-A-Lot Rentals CC

Media Film Service (Pty) Ltd

DO Productions (Pty) Ltd

Cape Town Film Studios (Pty) Ltd

Urban Brew Studios (Pty) Ltd

Rentals and Workflows (Pty) Ltd

Red Pepper Pictures (Pty) Ltd

Morula Pictures (Pty) Ltd

Bomb Shelter Film Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Pomegranate Media (Pty) Ltd

Quizzical Pictures (Pty) Ltd

Videovision Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

Egg Films (Pty) Ltd

Groundglass (Pty) Ltd

Gatehouse Commercials (Pty) Ltd

Philo Films (Pty) Ltd

Moonlighting Commercials (Pty) Ltd

Picture Tree (Pty) Ltd

Refinery Post Production Facilities (Pty) Ltd (The)

MMSV Productions CC

Moonlighting Films (Pty) Ltd

Two Oceans Production (Pty) Ltd

FC Hamman Films CC

eMedia Content (Pty) Ltd

United International Pictures (South Africa)

Homebrew Film Company (Pty) Ltd

Danie Odendaal Produksies (Pty) Ltd

Ma-Afrika Films (Pty) Ltd

Penguin Films (Pty) Ltd

Triggerfish Animation (Pty) Ltd

Out of Africa Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

E Z Trade 190 CC

Sunrise Productions (Division of Sunrise Marketing Group Ltd)

Strika Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

Tulips and Chimneys (Pty) Ltd

Big World Cinema CC

Bubblegum Educational Design CC

Rodini Films (Pty) Ltd

Bugbox CC

Luma Animation (Pty) Ltd

Sea Monster Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

M Scott

RuneStorm (Pty) Ltd

QCF Design (Pty) Ltd

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Free Women Films (Pty) Ltd

Filmfinity (Pty) Ltd

African Entertainment Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Gravel Road Distribution Group (Pty) Ltd

Nolava International Film Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Film Afrika World Wide (Pty) Ltd

Mind’s Eye Creative CC

MAAN Creative (Pty) Ltd

