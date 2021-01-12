FUNAAB’s chapter of SSANU begins three – day warning strike in Abeokuta

By Yetunde Fatungase

Abeokuta, Jan. 12, 2020 Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) chapter, on Tuesday, began a three – day warning strike to back their demands from the Federal Government.

The members, who were armed with placards with various inscriptions marched from their secretariat round the campus, chanting solidarity songs to proclaim their grievances, Naija247news reports.

Naija247news reports that some of the inscriptions read: “Stop depriving us of our legitimate entitlements”, “We say no to academic headship of non-teaching units” and “Pay us our earned allowances” among others.

Speaking with journalists, the chairman of the association, Mr Rotimi Fasunwon said it was unfortunate that after several agreements with the Federal Government, it had refused to accede to their demands.

Fasunwon said the Federal Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) in Nov. 2020 but had reneged on its promises.

He however said the union would not hesitate to proceed on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

“If they want peace in the university and want students to resume, let them implement the MoU.

“This three days protest in the university is just the beginning and if we see that government is not doing its part, then we might go for a full fledged strike action,” Fasunwon added.

