Kontagora’s death, huge national loss – PDP

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the government and people of Niger over the death of a former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano states, Col. Isa Kontagora (retd.).

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday in Abuja, also commiserated with the Kontagora family, describing his death of the retired military officer as a huge national loss.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was grief-stricken over the death of the former Chairman, Niger PDP Elders’ Committee, describing him as a courageous soldier, fine officer and patriotic Nigerian.

He said that the late Kontagora had made immense sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of the country, particularly his selfless roles towards the return of democracy in 1999.

“He was a quintessential democrat and fearless fighter for the entrenchment and strengthening of democratic tenets respect for the constitution, adherence to rule of law, social justice, equality and fairness in our country.

“He was a loyal party man, who remained committed to the ideals of our party as well as its stability and progress, both at national and state levels.

“His contributions as the Chairman of the Niger State PDP Elders’ committee remain invaluable in the history of our party,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was saddened that Kontagora left at the time the nation needed his wealth of experience and patriotism the most.

“Our party commiserates with the Kontagora family, our party fold as well as the government and people of Niger and prays God to grant us the fortitude the bear this irreparable loss,” he said

