My neighbour’s son impregnated my 17-year-old daughter, father alleges in court

By Mustapha Yauri

Zaria (Kaduna state) Jan. 12, 2021 A father, Malam Hussain Abubakar, on Tuesday told a Sharia Court in Sabon Gari, Zaria that his neighbour’s son, Rabiu Ibrahim, impregnated his daughter and gave him N15,000 to abort the pregnancy.

On Dec. 12, 2020 the Ibrahim, approached the court, seeking intervention against the claim by Abubakar and his daughter that he impregnated her.

Testifying, Abubakar said: ” my daughter told me that Ibrahim impregnated her. I reported the matter before the Kasuwar Mata Police Division, Sabon Gari, and the police swung into action and detained him.

“His relations led by the plaintiff’s uncle, Danbala Waje and the ward head of Jushin Waje, Malam Sule approached me for an amicable settlement.

”I was given N15,000 to abort the pregnancy. I told them that my religion does not approve of abortion and I don’t engage in such,” he said.

He said his daughter carried the pregnancy to term.

”When she went into labour, I called the uncle of the plaintiff and he promised to raise N15,000for the medical bills.

”My daughter delivered a baby boy and neither the plaintiff nor his relations came to see the baby.

“Three days after the baby was born, I instructed my wife to take the baby to the plaintiff’s family and they rejected the baby,” he said.

When the presiding judge, Shittu Umar, asked the plaintiff about the money, he denied that he gave N15,000 to Abubakar for an abortion.

He said:” It was my uncle who gave the money to him (Abubakar),” he said.

After listening to the testimony, justice Umar, adjourned the matter until Jan. 19 for further hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...