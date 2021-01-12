NAPTIP in Kano rescued 191 victims, arrested 131 suspected traffickers in 2020 –Zonal Commander

By Ramatu Garba

Kano, Jan. 12, 2021 The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said it rescued 191 victims and arrested 131 suspected human traffickers in Kano State between January and December 2020.

Mr Desmond Garba, Zonal Commander in charge of NAPTIP Kano Zone, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Kano, said that the rescued victims comprised 35 male and 156 female, within the ages of six and 25-years.

He said that the command received 121 cases, within the period under review, involving 32 external and internal human trafficking, 36 child abuse cases, 15 child labour cases, four sexual abuse cases, six rape cases and 28 other related cases.

The zonal commander further explained that of the 131 suspects arrested, 72 were male and 59 female.

“Some of the victims were rescued at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and land borders, as their sponsors tried to flee with them out of the country.

“On receiving information, the agency conducted operations which led to the arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victims in 2020,’’ he said.

The zonal commander added that the agency also secured 14 convictions, during the period under review.

According to him, the agency’s public enlightenment department carried out 21 sensitisations and lectures, including 46 radio and television programmes.

Garba further said that NAPTIP sensitised 2,000 youths and women on child molestation in 2020, in partnership with a legislator in the House of Representatives. Mustapha Bala-Dawaki, representing Dawakin Kudu and Warawa Local Government Areas of Kano.

“The 2,000 youths and women were drawn from Dawakin Kudu and Warawa and were given N10,000 each as empowerment,’’ Garba said.

He noted that the spate of child molestation and human trafficking called for closer collaboration with relevant stakeholders to address the menace.

“The sensitisation is to enhance awareness creation on the dangers associated with human trafficking, child labour, rape, domestic violence and other forms of abuse. Human trafficking is a terrible crime caused by illiteracy.

“We will continue to use the five `Ps’ intervention strategy in fighting human trafficking which are; Policy, Prosecution, Prevention, Protection and Partnership,’’Garba said.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate to fight human trafficking and cautioned Nigerians against embarking on overseas journeys in the name of searching for greener pastures.

