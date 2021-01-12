NMA suggests establishment of National Health Bank, Office of Surgeon-General

By Blessing Odega

Jos, Jan. 12, 2021 The Nigeria Medical Association(NMA) has urged the Federal Government to establish a National Health Bank that would provide single digit interest loans to the private sector for the establishment of world-class health facilities in the country.

The President of the association, Prof. Innocent Ujah, made the call while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Jos.

Ujah said that the establishment of the bank would reduce the spate of medical tourism and increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the country.

According to him, health care is very expensive, and that the health bank would enable the private sector to get money at a reduced interest rate to provide more world class health care facilities in the country.

He also called for the establishment the Office of the Surgeon-General of the Federation, which would provide Nigerians with the best scientific information available to improve their health and reduce the risk of illnesses.

The president said that the task of the Surgeon-General would be to promote and advance the health of the nation.

Similarly, he urged the federal government and State Governments to provide a conducive working environment for health workers, especially doctors, to reduce the spate of brain drain in the health sector.

He also called on the government to form a team to critically address the issues of brain drain and medical tourism in the country

