Obiano, Obi betrayed Ojukwu after using his name to upscale their politics, says Bianca

Bianca, the widow of the late Ikemba of Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has thrown some punches on former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and his successor, Willie Obiano.

At the 9th anniversary memorial of Ojukwu, Bianca said the two governors who used Ojukwu’s photographs as mascot for their political climb, have consistently shown apathy toward the posthumous honour of her husband.

“I want to know if any representative of Anambra State Government or APGA founded by Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu is here for this event? It is very clear that neither Anambra government nor APGA sent a representative here today and this has been their attitude in spite of the fact that they use picture of Ojukwu as mascot during political campaigns,” she said.

The Nation newspaper quoted Bianca as saying that APGA controlled Anambra for 16 years and people like former Governor Peter Obi, incumbent Governor Willie Obiano all used Ojukwu’s name to achieve political fame, yet they no longer look the way of their ex-political leader.

Ojukwu’s widow also accused Igbo leaders of keeping mute in the face of marginalization against their people, but rather in a rat race to be included at the centre.

“The federal government must review its stand towards the people of South East. The South East is marginalized in every sector. Igboland is now a metaphor for wasted youths in Nigeria. That’s a very precarious situation for this country.

“Inability of government to share political and economic opportunities equitably is what is causing tension and problems in the country.

“For as long as there’s injustice and inequity, there must be agitations and Biafra will never die.

“These youths are not agitating because they are not being given money but they’re asking for equal opportunities

“Despite this obvious reality, I advise the Igbo to continue to toe the path of peace in your quest for agitating for your due rights and privileges in the Nigeria state,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...