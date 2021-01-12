Observe COVID-19 guidelines, safety protocols, Ebenezer Obey advises musician

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Jan. 12, 2021 A veteran juju musician, Ebenezer Fabiyi Obey, popularly called the “Chief Commander” , on Tuesday advised musicians to observe all COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols to stay safe.

Obey spoke with journalists in Lagos, on the second wave spread of COVID-19 pandemic as it affected the music industry.

He also urged them not to relent in their efforts to sensitise Nigerians on the safety protocols against the virus.

“I want to advise that we stay safe and be careful; COVID-19 is real.

“The second wave has come in a strange way, so I encourage every musician to carefully observe the safety protocols,” he said.

Obey urged musicians to engage themselves positively, while the pandemic ravaging the world last.

He urged them to compose more songs, rehearsing and recording, which could be useful later when the pandemic subsided.

“I advise musicians to look inwards at ways to continue in their careers, stop being distracted or discouraged; this is not the period to leave music,” Obey said.

The musician commended the Federal Government’s efforts in tackling the insecurity challenges in the North Eastern part of the country.

He said that more efforts needed to be channelled toward this to restore absolute peace in the country.

“I advise government to dialogue with those causing unrest in the North; it can also make a difference this time,’’ Obey said.

He urged Nigerian youths to be patient in the pursuit of their dreams to attain greatness and fame.

“The youth must know that slow and steady wins the race; they are the leaders of tomorrow, so they must prepare for it,“ the renowned musician said.

He urged them to desist from drug abuse, cybercrime, rituals and all vices so that they could live responsibly to take up the leadership positions of this country.

