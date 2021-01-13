2020 Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in EMEA – 13th Edition – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Western Europe (12 countries/regions)

Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)

Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey

Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)

Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa

Volume 7 covers the Binders sector and covers:

Forest Products

Foundry Core

Rubber Crumb

Other

This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Binders

2. Binders Product Description

3. Total EMEA Binders

3.1 Binders Trends – EMEA

3.2 Growth in Production of Binders

3.3 PU Production by Country – Western Europe

3.4 PU Production by Country – Eastern Europe

3.5 PU Production by Country – MEA

3.6 Binders Raw Material Consumption

3.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

4.1 Western Europe Binders

4.1.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.1.2 PU Production by Country

4.1.3 Forecast PU Production by Country

4.1.4 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.1.5 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

4.2 Benelux

4.2.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.2.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.2.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.3 France

4.3.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.3.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.3.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.4 Germany

4.4.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.4.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.4.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.5 Italy

4.5.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.5.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.5.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.6 Nordics

4.6.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.6.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.6.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Portugal

4.7.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.7.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.7.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.8 Spain

4.8.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.8.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.8.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.9 Switzerland

4.9.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.9.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.9.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.10 UK

4.10.1 Growth in Production of Binders

4.10.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.10.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.1 Eastern Europe Binders

5.1.1 Growth in Production of Binders

5.1.2 PU Production by Country

5.1.3 Forecast PU Production by Country

5.1.4 Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.1.5 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.2 CIS (Excl Russia)

5.2.1 Growth in Production of Binders

5.2.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.2.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.3 Czech Republic

5.3.1 Growth in Production of Binders

5.3.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.3.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.4 Other Eastern Europe

5.4.1 Growth in Production of Binders

5.4.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.4.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.5 Poland

5.5.1 Growth in Production of Binders

5.5.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.5.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.6 Romania

5.6.1 Growth in Production of Binders

5.6.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.6.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.7 Russia

5.7.1 Growth in Production of Binders

5.7.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.7.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.8 Turkey

5.8.1 Growth in Production of Binders

5.8.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

5.8.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.1 Middle East and Africa Binders

6.1.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.1.2 PU Production by Country

6.1.3 Forecast PU Production by Country

6.1.4 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.1.5 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

6.2 East Africa

6.2.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.2.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.2.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.3 Levant

6.3.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.3.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.3.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.4 North Africa

6.4.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.4.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.4.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.5 Other Middle East

6.5.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.5.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.5.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.6 Saudi Arabia

6.6.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.6.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.6.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.7 South Africa

6.7.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.7.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.7.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.8 UAE

6.8.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.8.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.8.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.9 West Africa

6.9.1 Growth in Production of Binders

6.9.2 Binders Raw Material Consumption

6.9.3 Forecast Binders Raw Material Consumption

