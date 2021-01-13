Abia state govt mulling over relocating Milverton luxury bus park

By Ijendu Iheaka and Ihechi Chigemeri-Uwom

Aba (Abia), Jan. 12, 2021 Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has hinted on relocating the popular luxury bus terminal at Milverton Street in Aba, to decongest traffic in the city centre.

Ikpeazu disclosed this on Monday in Aba while inspecting ongoing road construction work on Eziukwu Road, Milverton Road and Ojike Lane.

The governor said that it was no longer fashionable to have the terminal at Milverton and hinted that the government was mulling over its relocation.

He said that the contractor working on Osisioma Interchange was billed to complete the project in three months, barring any changes in circumstances.

According to Ikpeazu, his administration has paid the contractor in full to ensure completion of the work.

“The most important thing for me now is not the flyover alone but getting Arab Contractors to do the rest of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road from Osisioma Junction to Ariaria Junction to Uratta Junction to Port Harcourt.

“That is when that flyover will have economic value”, the governor said.

Ikpeazu said that his government wanted to take storm water from Ngwa Road to Waterside, hence the temporary delay of work on the road.

He noted that the government had completed the drainage work on Port Harcourt Road but was waiting for the delivery of a tunneling equipment it imported which would be used to connect the drainages.

“As I speak to you now, the tunneling equipment, which is massive at about 70 metres, is already in the country,’’ he disclosed.

Mr Okeiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, said the governor had created eight different access roads to Ariaria market in Aba, with rigid cement pavement technology.

Kalu said that in two weeks the governor would inaugurate another cluster of abandoned but reconstructed roads, Eziukwu Road, Milverton and Ojike Lane.

He said the reconstruction of the roads was to reposition Aba, which was an important economic hub in Abia and the South-East.

