ADC congratulates Obiozor as Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader

By Oluwatope Lawanson/Moji Eniola

Lagos, Jan. 12, 2021 The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday congratulated Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor, on his emergence as President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, in a statement in Lagos, said that Obiozor’s election was duly deserved.

Nwosu then called on Igbo people at home and in the Diaspora to give the new President-General all the support needed to advance the socio-economic development of the zone.

The party also congratulated Amb. Okey Emuchay, former Nigeria’s Consul General in South Africa, who emerged the new Secretary-General of the group.

The ADC National Chairman, who is also the acting President of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, said that “with Obiozor’s enviable track record, exposure and proven integrity, the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo were in safe hands.

The party said that the new President-General and Amb. Okey Emuchay, would employ their deep knowledge of diplomacy and government to negotiate a place of worth for Ndigbo in the new Nigeria project.

He said: Nigeria was at a point in its democratic history where zones must be properly positioned to exploit their unique human and natural resources as catalysts for central growth and unity with a view to making Nigeria’s diversity more robust.

“This can only be achieved when those who have the capacity and sound knowledge of people and credentials in nation building pilot affairs at these levels,” Nwosu stressed.

The National Chairman also congratulated Ndigbo for the choice of Obiozor and wished the new executives a peaceful reign.

Nwosu noted that with these type of quality leaders taking over, Chief Nnia Nwodo has finished well, adding that his team had succeeded in handing over to a top quality leadership to navigate Ohanaeze’s affairs moving forward.

Like this: Like Loading...