AFAN lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi’s agricultural strides in Enugu state

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, Jan. 12, 2021 Farmers in Enugu State have expressed satisfaction with the giant strides of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the agricultural sector which has ensured food security in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Chief Romanus Eze, made the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

Eze said that the state government provided seed inputs, infrastructure and mechanization for over 11,000 farmers in the state under the FADAMA III.

”The current administration provided finance, basic inputs and empowerment to over 700 commercial farmers and cooperatives farmers in the state through the Commercial Agricultural Development Programme (CADP),” he said.

Eze stressed that the government’s achievements in agriculture are worthy of commendation.

He mentioned other government interventions to include ”the complete profiling and listing of 1,700 farmers and farmers’ cooperatives under the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS).

There is also government provision of intervention fund in support of Agricultural Development in Rice and Cassava production in five Local Government Areas in the state under the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Eze also applauded the state government for the provision of critical infrastructure and development of Agricultural productivity in rice, cassava and sorghum.

This, he said, is in counterpart with the African Development Bank through the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme I (ATAPS1).

He said that government provided farm inputs, fertilizers, improved seeds and Agro chemicals to over 2000 Rice and Cassava farmers under the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES).

The AFAN Chairman said that the farmers were indeed very proud to be associated with the giant strides and urged all their members to gear up for the forthcoming farming season as they are assured of even greater support from the state government.

