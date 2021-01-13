Andersen Global Strengthens West African Presence with Law Firm in Guinea-Bissau

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Africa –Further developing its African platform, Andersen Global expands its presence through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm Pinto Pereira & Associados, the CRA Law representative in Guinea-Bissau.

Founded in 1985 by Office Managing Partner Carlos Pinto Pereira and two lawyers, Pinto Pereira & Associados, recognized by Chambers and Partners, is a full-service law firm focusing on tax, labor, international arbitration and contract. The firm works with various international investors and companies and provides a broad range of legal services including litigation, banking and finance, insolvency and restructuring, M&A and commercial, competition and intellectual property.

“We remain dedicated to providing clients with best-in-class services as their cross-jurisdictional legal needs increase through the globalization of markets,” Carlos said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global strengthens our commitment and further enhances our global capabilities. Our aligned vision and commitment to independence and transparency will result in seamless, integrated client solutions.”

“With over three decades of experience and a long history in the country, Pinto Pereira & Associados’ practice has developed a reputable name for their well-established presence in the market,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Their dedication to stewardship and extensive local knowledge allows us to maintain a competitive edge in the market. We look forward to working with Carlos and his team as we continue to strengthen our platform in West Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 229 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

