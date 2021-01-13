Coronavirus: Zambia to receive vaccine for virus

Lusaka, Jan. 12, 2021 Zambia’s Ministry of Health Director of Infectious Diseases, Lloyd Mulenga, says his country will next month receive the first set of Covid-19 vaccines.

Public broadcaster, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, reported on Tuesday that Mulenga said the vaccines will be given to 20 percent of the people who are at a high risk of contracting the virus such as journalists, health workers, the elderly and those working on the county’s borders.

He said beyond the 20 percent, plans are on to ensure that citizens receive the vaccines.

Mulenga said that the ministry is aware that the public is skeptical about the vaccine but assured that it is safe.

He was speaking on the planned deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine in Zambia.

