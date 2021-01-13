COVID-19: Kwara Utd. urges fans to stay at home

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Jan. 12, 2021 Oluwatoyin Oniye, Chairman, Kwara United Fans, on Tuesday in Ivorian, urged fans to stay at home for Wednesday’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day four clash between Kwara United and Akwa United.

Oniye who made the appeal at a media briefing on Tuesday in Ilorin, said it was in compliance with the directive on COVID19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force and League Management Company (LMC).

The chairman pleaded with the fans to pray for the team to win convincingly on Wednesday.

“We don’t want any spectator to watch the match following Presidential Task Force and LMC directives on COVID19 protocols and also for security reasons.

“If we fail to adhere to this, LMC may sanction Kwara United with either a ban from Ilorin or fine us.

“I want to use this medium to plead with our ever reliable SWAN members to continue their excellent records of good stories and write ups,” he said.

Oniye dismissed the widely publicised statement by Kenedy Boboye, Akwa United FC’s coach on his mission to beat Kwara United in Ilorin, saying football was played on the pitch and not with mouth.

He assured fans that Kwara United would win convincingly when they faced Akwa United.

Recall that Kwara United lost their match day three encounter with Rivers United on Sunday in Port Harcourt 3-0.

Like this: Like Loading...