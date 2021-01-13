Education key to national development, says Nasarawa lawmaker

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Doma ( Nasarawa State) Jan.12, 2021 Mr Musa Iyimoga, Member representing Doma North constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says education is key to national development.

Iyimoga made the assertion on Tuesday while handing over 100 cartoons of chalks to the Education Authority of Doma Local Government Council.

According to him, no society will achieve meaningful development without sound education adding that the gesture is part of his contribution in improving the standard of primary education in the state.

“ There is the need for all and sundry to complement government’s efforts to improve the standard of education in the state.

“This is as education is key to national development and no society will achieve meaningful development without sound education.

“ The donation is part of educational support and to contribute my quota to the development of the sector in the state as education is the bed rock of every society, ” he said.

The lawmaker urged the education authority to ensure judicious use of the chalks in order to complement the state government’s effort to improve the education sector.

He called on the people of the constituency to continue to give him the much needed support and prayers to succeed.

Iyimoga re-assured of his continued commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area.

Responding, Alhaji Usman Suleiman, the Education Secretary of the council, appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture.

He said that the chalks would go a long way in assisting teachers to impact knowledge on the younger generation.

Like this: Like Loading...