Ekiti traditional ruler offers prayers for community, calls for unity

By Yinusa Ishola

Ado-Ekiti, Jan 12, 2021 Oba Adebanji Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, has called for unity and peaceful co-existence among the residents of Ilawe-Ekiti in order to move the community forward.

Oba Alabi, who is the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, made the call on Tuesday in a statement signed by Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, his Media Adviser.

The statement also said that the traditional ruler had during a prayer session in his palace at Ilawe-Ekiti, prayed for peace and tranquility in his domain and asked Almighty God to grant the indigenes long life, good health and prosperity.

“The prayer session, which was at the instance of Oba Alabi and led by two of his traditional chiefs, was also witnessed by Olori Abimbola Alabi, the wife of the traditional ruler and selected chiefs.

“The prayer session was observed with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.’’

The statement said that Alabi used the opportunity of the prayer session to thank his chiefs and the indigenes for their support which had given rise to series of achievements recorded in the community.

According to it, the Alawe also advised those who are evil-minded to change from their evil ways and embrace peace in order to avoid the wrath of God.

It said that Oba Alabi devoted substantial part of his prayers to ask for God’s protection over the youths of the community.

“I call on God to grant them wisdom in their journey of life so as to become great people and also sound health, for them to contribute their quota to the growth, progress and socio-economic development of the community.

“With prayers, the community will continue to witness positive developments in all spheres of life.

“There is the need for the people to be united both in prayers and in deeds to make it happen,” the statement quoted the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti as saying.

