Eni awards another extension to BW FPSO in Nigeria

BW Offshore said on Monday it has signed an extension agreement for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of Eni, until the end of 4Q 2021.

The agreement also includes options until 2Q 2023, BW Offshore added.

The previous extension was agreed back in January 2020 and it expired at the end of 4Q 2020.

The Abo FPSO has been working on the Abo field offshore Nigeria with Eni’s Agip since the beginning of production in 2003.

The field is located in the OML 125 license some 40 kilometres off the Nigerian coast on the western edge of the Niger Delta, at a water depth of 550 m to 1,100 m.

The Abo FPSO has a storage capacity of 930,000 barrels of oil and oil treatment capacity of up to 45,000 bopd, a water injection capacity of 30,000 bwpd, and a gas compression capacity of 48,4 mmscfd.

