FG orders closure of roads, Federal Secretariat to celebrate Armed Forces Day

By Okon Okon

Abuja, Jan. 12, 2020 The Federal Government on Tuesday ordered the closure of roads accessing Arcade, the phase I, II and III of the Federal Secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Dr Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of the Service of the Federation, in a statement in Abuja said the closure was to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Ngige said the closure would be between 12:00 noon Jan. 14 and 1: 00 p. m. Jan. 15.

“The 2021 Armed Forces remembrance day celebration will climax with the wreath laying ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari, in the company of senior government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps at the National Arcade, Abuja on Friday Jan. 15

“Accordingly, all officers whose Ministries, Department and Agencies located within these office complexes are expected to close early on Thursday, and resume late on Friday as specifie,” she said.

Naija247news reports that Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event to honour the heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and the second world wars.

The Nigerian government is not left out in the exercise to honour the civil war heroes and those who fought for various peace support wars and internal security operations.

