FUOYE admits 341 students into Top-up and Conversion programmes

By Adedeji Egbebi

Oye-Ekiti (Ekiti State) Jan. 13, 2021 The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Wednesday said no less than 341 Higher National Diploma (HND) and Third Class degree holders

have been admitted into Top-up and Conversion programmes,

The classes will be taken at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, this is due to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both institutions in 2019.

The Deputy Registrar, Top-up and Conversion programme, Mrs Oyeyimika Fasakin, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Oye-Ekiti, said this would be the pioneer set after the MOU was signed,

She explained that the programme was set up to help HND holders obtain Bachelor’s degrees and upgrade the class of degree for Third Class and Pass degree holders.

“The essence of the programme is to impact more knowledge on HND holders, so that they can pass prescribed examinations and be awarded bachelor’s degrees.

“Graduates who have weak academic degrees like Third Class and Pass can also gain more knowledge and get better class of degrees,” she said.

Fasakin revealed that the programme covers all courses in the faculties of science, Management Science, Social Science, Agriculture and Engineering.

She said that the admitted students presented themselves for physical screening, which involved presentation of original copies of their credentials for sighting.

The deputy registrar, noted that all Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols were observed, the wearing of nose masks, provision of sanitisers and pocket sized sanitisers

by the candidates as well as social distancing were strictly adhered to.

Fasakin said that the duration of the programme would be between 18 and 24 months depending on the class of degree.

She urged the students to take advantage of the programme to upgrade their certificates.

