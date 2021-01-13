Geoscience data provider TGS kicks off new coring campaign off Nigeria

Geoscience data provider TGS has restarted the geochemical coring project offshore Nigeria.

The initiative is part of an anomaly targeting program focusing on the previous analysis of multibeam and backscatter data.

This survey takes place in conjunction with Nigerian joint venture partner TGS-PetroData.

The coring leg began on 15 October with completion expected in late November.

TGS Nigeria coring project map

This coincides with progress seen on the long-awaited Nigeria Petroleum Industry Bill.

The project covers an area of approximately 82,000 square kilometres offshore Nigeria and will incorporate 17 seabed heat flow measurements and 253 seabed cores whose location is based on multibeam and backscatter anomalies.

These data compliment TGS’ NGRE19 2D seismic data reprocessed last year to take advantage of modern seismic imaging techniques.

Once coring is concluded, geochemistry is undertaken in a world-class laboratory with preliminary results available daily.

The final reports should be ready for industry review in Q1 2021.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated: “This multibeam and seismic coverage alongside coring and geochemical analysis will further de-risk the offshore region and speed up exploration decision-making in an area which is likely to see a growing level of licensing activity in the near future.

With the progress of the Petroleum Industry Bill, the opportunities to further explore offshore Nigeria have never been more appealing.”

