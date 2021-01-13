Gov. Wike behind Rivers United success – Goalkeeper Afelokhai

By Emmanuel Afonne

Abuja, Jan. 13, 2021 The Goalkeeper of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt says the team’s superlative performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is due to Governor, Nyesom Wike’s love for sports, especially football.

Theophilus Afelokhai said this on Wednesday in a telephone interview with newsmen .

According to him, the governor has shown so much commitment to the club that nobody is owed a dime even before the new league season commenced.

“The team is doing well because he provides whatever the club needs to succeed.

“He is a governor that loves sports and since I joined the team, he has never disappointed us for once. I have seen how other governors handle their clubs, but the way Wike does his things is entirely different.

“He is a governor that wants to do more for the team provided the players and officials are doing well.

“A team succeeds when salaries and match bonuses are paid regularly and nobody is owed, and you are rewarded immediately whenever your team wins a match.

“These things go a long way to motivate the team and propel it to success and having a governor and team management committed to its players’ welfare, there will be no room for failure.

“But in all things, I give God the glory,” Afelokhai said.

According to him, the club is strategising for its CAF Confederation Cup second-leg encounter with South African club side Bloemfontein Celtic.

He said the team would not rest on its oars until it achieved its target for the season.

“The match is not over, we have to work hard just the way we did in the first-leg encounter to ensure we qualify for the next round.

“It is important to us and I am assuring Nigerians that by God’s grace, we will qualify to the next round.

“Anywhere I go, I always succeed, and I always have a personal target of winning the league title or continental laurel, this is my target with Rivers United,” he added.

Afelokhai also said he was working hard to break into the Super Eagles first team and that he would not fail to grab the opportunity when it comes.

“I am praying and working toward that and if it comes, I will be the happiest man on earth and I will embrace it with all my heart.”

Naija247news reports that Afelokhai is rated among the best domestic shot-stoppers having manned the goalpost in the past for clubs like Kano Pillars, and Enyimba International FC of Aba.

