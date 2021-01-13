Group urges new Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership to remain non partisan

By Emmanuel Acha

Enugu, Jan. 12, 2020 A political group, South East for Presidency Movement (SEFORP) has called on new Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership to remain nonpartisan in its quest to give the Igbo nation an identity.

The National Coordinator of the group, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha made the call on Tuesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on activities of the group.

Naija247news report that the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation recently elected Prof. George Obiozor as its new president-general following the expiration of the Chief Nnia Nwodo’s led executive.

Obioha urged the organisation to remain resolute in its quest to achieve its project by repositioning the Igbo nation in the context of one Nigeria.

He said that the call was imperative as SEFORP continues to mobilise Nigerians from other regions to ensure that the South East region was mainstreamed into Nigeria’s politics.

He said that SEFORP was an advocacy group in the call for other ethnic nationalities to support the zone to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

“We feel that doing so will not only strengthen the bond of unity in the country, but will also engender development and sense of belonging to the zone.

“There is no doubt that what we are clamouring for had been done in other zones, particularly in the South West,” he said.

Obioha said that allowing the zone to have a shot at the presidency would be the soothing balm that would strengthen unity in the country.

“This will be an assurance for good future that our children and generations unborn will be proud of.

“People may feel that it is an impossible task but we are reaching out to people from other ethnic nationalities,” he said.

He called on other groups in the region to sheath their swords and work for the unity of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...