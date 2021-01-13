Katsina businessman builds world-class rice milling coy in Daura

By Aminu Daura

Daura (Katsina), Jan. 12, 2020 The Chairman of an indigenous company, Alhaji Lawal Alas, has built a world-class parboiled rice milling company in Daura.

Alas told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Daura during the inauguration of the project that the company would boost agricultural development in the state.

He added that the company was established to also boost rice production in accordance with the current government policy to curtail rice importation in Nigeria.

The Federal Government policy seeks to boost local rice production specifically and agriculture in general.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, appreciated Alas’ efforts in contributing to the economic development of the emirate and the state in general.

“It’ll provide job opportunities for the teeming youths in Daura Emirate, the state and Nigeria in general,” the Emir said.

He urged rich people to emulate Alas’ gesture to improve the social and economic well-being of Daura people.

Naija247news reports that the rice milling company with a capacity for 200 bags of rice per day is the first of its kind in Daura Emirate.

