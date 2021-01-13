Late Ndubuisi Kanu was dedicated to restructured Nigeria — Chief Adebanjo

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, Jan. 13, 2021 (NAN) Chief Ayo Adebanjo, elder statesman and a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), has described late Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu as a dedicated loyalist to the cause of restructured Nigeria.

Adebanjo, a leader of Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, made the remark in his reaction to the death of Kanu, a former military governor of Imo in 1975 and governor of Lagos State in 1976, who died on Wednesday, aged 77.

“This is a great loss. He will be greatly missed. He was a gallant soldier, great patriot, nationalist, progressive politician and a dedicated loyalist to the cause of restructured Nigeria.

“He will be greatly missed. I have been in a shock at the news of his death. May his soul rest in peace,” Adebanjo, a staunch supporter of late nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said.

The nonagenarian said that Kanu would be remembered for being a great nationalist who believed in the restructuring of the country as the only panacea to move Nigeria forward.

In 1975, Kanu was the only Igbo appointed into the Supreme Military Council before General Olusegun Obasanjo dissolved it when he assumed office in 1976 as head of state.

He fought on the Biafran side during the civil war, but was reabsorbed into the Nigerian military at the end of the war in 1970.

Kanu, as a retired warrior-at-sea, who occupied many commands and political offices as part of his military postings, quickly civilianised himself when he retired from service.

He was a member of the pro-democracy group, NADECO, which fought for the revalidation of the late Moshood Abiola’s annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...