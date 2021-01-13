Legislator gives scholarships to 220 students in Kaduna State

By Amen Gajira

Kagarko (Kaduna), Jan. 12, 2021 Gabriel Har, Member, representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency (APC) at the National Assembly, has given scholarships to 220 students in his constituency to study in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Mr Ibrahim Kogi, Chairman, screening committee of beneficiaries told journalists in Kagarko on Tuesday that the scholarship was borne out of Har’s desire to promote academic excellence in his constituency.

Kogi stated that the 220 students had been shortlisted in the first batch, adding that more would be selected subsequently.

“Most students cannot afford school fees and food as a result of the economic hardship in the country occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some parents cannot go to the farm or buy fertilizer and we are also aware of how some businesses are crippled because of this virus,” he said.

Kogi disclosed that Har had also empowered women in his constituency through skills acquisition programmes.

“As a lawmaker, he thought it wise to encourage and support his constituency through education and skills acquisition programmes,” he added.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) commended the legislator’s gesture and prayed God to empower him to do more for his constituents.

Like this: Like Loading...