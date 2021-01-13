Middle East & Africa Phenol Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The demand for Phenol in the Middle East & Africa grew at a CAGR of 4.1% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow strongly during the forecast period.
A large market share of the MEA Phenol is being consumed for producing bisphenol A (BPA), a key component of Polycarbonates used across versatile industries such as automotive, construction, and electronic appliances. Moreover, strong demand for epoxy resins which are primarily used in adhesives and laminates are other key End-Uses of Phenol. As of 2019, Saudi Arabia remained the third biggest supplier of Phenol to China.
Under this subscription you would be able to access the MEA Phenol market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Phenol.
Deliverables:
- Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity at regional level along with individual capacity of leading players
- Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at country level
- Installed Capacity By Process: Installed capacity by different processes
- Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Phenol
- Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies
- Operating Efficiency Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants
- Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different end-user industries across the region
- Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Phenol by different sales channels across the region
- Demand By Country: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different countries of the region – Saudi Arabia, Iran, Others
- Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at regional level
- Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the region
- News & Deals: Historical & Current News & Deals in Phenol market
Years Considered for Analysis:
- Historical Years: 2015 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021 – 2030
